Exclusive Dragon Ball merch stores are popping up around Tokyo

The seemingly never-ending Dragon Ball franchise is celebrating the release of its newest movie, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’, which is coming out on June 11, with six pop-up stores around Tokyo and Kanagawa. JR East Railway Company and Japanese accessory brand Flowering have teamed up to surprise fans with exclusive merchandise. You’ll find the Dragon Ball pop-up stores in Ikebukuro, Akihabara, Tokyo Skytree’s Solamachi mall, Yokohama, Musashi Kosugi and Kawasaki.
Expect to see items sporting illustrations of the Four-Star Dragon Ball and Master Roshi’s Kamesenryu (Turtle School) logo, including socks (¥1,210) and chair cushions (¥2,200).
There are also T-shirts (¥3,520), phone rings (¥1,320), clear files (¥396) and pouches (¥1,100) featuring classic characters like young Goku, Piccolo, Gohan, Bulma and more.
Plus, you’ll receive a free hologram sticker if you spend over ¥2,500 (while supplies last; not available at Lumine Yokohama and Tokyo Solamachi). Each design is exclusive to a single store, so you’ll have to visit them all to collect the full set.
If you’re at the Kawasaki, Ikebukuro or Akihabara locations, make sure to check out the hand towel embroidered with an orange Four-Star Dragon Ball (¥880) and rectangular folder (¥330) which are exclusive to the pop-up stores at the stations. Can’t make it out? You’ll also find these exclusive items at the official Flowering online shop.
You can visit the following JR stations and shopping malls to shop for Dragon Ball goods. The dates for each pop-up shop are different, so check the list below to find out when there’ll be a store near you.
Grand Tree Musashi Kosugi
April 23 to May 15
Kawasaki Station
May 17 to 24
Lumine Yokohama
May 17 to 29
Ikebukuro Station, South exit
June 1 to 9
Tokyo Solamachi
June 1 to 19
Akihabara Station
June 14 to 23
Visit the Flowering website for more information.
