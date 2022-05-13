Exclusive Dragon Ball merch stores are popping up around Tokyo

Head to Ikebukuro, Akihabara, Yokohama and beyond to get limited edition Dragon Ball socks, stickers, T-shirts and more

The seemingly never-ending Dragon Ball franchise is celebrating the release of its newest movie, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’, which is coming out on June 11, with six pop-up stores around Tokyo and Kanagawa. JR East Railway Company and Japanese accessory brand Flowering have teamed up to surprise fans with exclusive merchandise. You’ll find the Dragon Ball pop-up stores in Ikebukuro, Akihabara, Tokyo Skytree’s Solamachi mall, Yokohama, Musashi Kosugi and Kawasaki.

Photo: JR Cross Station

Expect to see items sporting illustrations of the Four-Star Dragon Ball and Master Roshi’s Kamesenryu (Turtle School) logo, including socks (¥1,210) and chair cushions (¥2,200).

Photo: JR Cross Station

There are also T-shirts (¥3,520), phone rings (¥1,320), clear files (¥396) and pouches (¥1,100) featuring classic characters like young Goku, Piccolo, Gohan, Bulma and more.

Photo: JR Cross Station

Plus, you’ll receive a free hologram sticker if you spend over ¥2,500 (while supplies last; not available at Lumine Yokohama and Tokyo Solamachi). Each design is exclusive to a single store, so you’ll have to visit them all to collect the full set.

Photo: JR Cross Station

If you’re at the Kawasaki, Ikebukuro or Akihabara locations, make sure to check out the hand towel embroidered with an orange Four-Star Dragon Ball (¥880) and rectangular folder (¥330) which are exclusive to the pop-up stores at the stations. Can’t make it out? You’ll also find these exclusive items at the official Flowering online shop.

You can visit the following JR stations and shopping malls to shop for Dragon Ball goods. The dates for each pop-up shop are different, so check the list below to find out when there’ll be a store near you.

Grand Tree Musashi Kosugi

April 23 to May 15

Kawasaki Station

May 17 to 24

Lumine Yokohama

May 17 to 29

Ikebukuro Station, South exit

June 1 to 9

Tokyo Solamachi

June 1 to 19

Akihabara Station

June 14 to 23

Visit the Flowering website for more information.

