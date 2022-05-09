Here’s how to get tickets for Ghibli Park – and what they cost

The world’s very first Ghibli Park, featuring areas designed to look like locations from Studio Ghibli’s iconic films, is set to open in just a few months. This highly anticipated theme park built inside the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park outside Nagoya is still under construction, but you can ride its brand new Castle in the Sky elevator tower at the park entrance.

And in big news for Ghibli fans, the park has announced its ticket prices. Unlike other major theme parks, Ghibli Park plans to keep its admission fees a little more affordable. Since the Expo Park is a public space, there’s no cost to enter the park itself. Instead, each area of Ghibli Park will charge its own entry fee. The first three Ghibli Park attractions are opening to the public on November 1. Here are the prices:

Ghibli’s Large Warehouse

Weekdays ¥2,000 (children ¥1,000), weekends and holidays ¥2,500 (children ¥1,250)

Hill of Youth

¥1,000 (children ¥500)

Dondoko Forest

¥1,000 (children ¥500)

Tickets are available to book from August and must be purchased in advance via the ticketing website. You’ll need a separate ticket for each attraction, and your ticket will be valid for a specific visiting time and date. This means you’ll be spending at least ¥4,000 if you want to visit all the attractions.

After the grand opening on November 1, the park is scheduled to open from 10am to 5pm on weekdays (except for major school holidays) and 9am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays. It will be closed on Tuesdays, except when Tuesday is a public holiday.

Visit the Ghibli Park website for more information.

Can’t wait for Ghibli Park to open? See our guide to everything you need to know about the park.

