Shibuya Sky now hosts open-air rooftop yoga classes on weekends

Elevate yourself – literally and figuratively – with this special limited-time yoga programme held at Shibuya Sky, the rooftop observation area of Shibuya Scramble Square. Starting this weekend, Ignite Yoga will be hosting open-air yoga sessions every Saturday and Sunday until June 5, where you’ll be able to catch some unparalleled views of the Tokyo skyline while getting in a workout.

Photo: Ignite Yoga

Be ready for an early start – every class begins at 7.30am runs until 8.30am, so don’t attempt a late-night pub crawl the night before. The upside to this is that you’ll be able to exercise outdoors during the cooler part of the day and beat the long queues for a weekend brunch after the class ends.

There are four kinds of classes offered at the event: Ignite Yoga, Ignite Special, Ignite Slow and Ignite Fit. The standard Ignite Yoga classes are designed to encourage mindfulness and relaxation while incorporating an effective workout, whereas the Ignite Fit classes are for those keen to push themselves and feel ready to break a sweat. Ignite Slow sessions, meanwhile, will include plenty of breathing exercises and stretches for yogis who are still waking up and want a chilled start to the morning.

Photo: Ignite Yoga

As for the Ignite Special classes, they’ll be led by different guest instructors, so the pace of these sessions will vary from day to day. Featured instructors include Ignite Yoga founder Juri Edwards, May Liana, Mario Ogawa and Kenji Kureyama. You can see the schedule for the full programme here.

Each hour-long session is ¥3,850 per person and can be booked online here. For more information, see Ignite Yoga’s official website.

Too early for you? Head up to Shibuya Sky in the evening instead to check out the building's limited-time rooftop bar and lounge.

