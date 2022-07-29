teamLab has taken over a botanical garden in Osaka and it looks surreal

The immersive nighttime art experience is a permanent exhibition at the Nagai Botanical Garden in Higashisumiyoshi

Tokyo may be losing its teamLab Borderless museum in August, but there are still plenty of exhibitions from the digital art collective to check out in Japan. This includes teamLab’s new (and permanent) after-dark attraction that opened at Osaka’s Nagai Park on July 29.

teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka is part of Nagai Park’s recent renewal project, which involved a five-month renovation and the addition of urban facilities like a skatepark and eateries. Photo: teamLab, Spatial Calligraphy in the Forest - One Stroke, Secondary Forest © teamLab

Like a handful of other teamLab exhibitions such as the digitised forest in Kyushu, the digital art installations in this Osaka botanical garden are intended to highlight the area's flora and present the site’s natural beauty in a new light.

Photo: teamLab, Resonating Microcosms - Liquified Light Color, Sunrise and Sunset © teamLab

The immersive exhibits include a camellia garden of ovoids, where the sculptures appear reflective during the day but emit colourful lights after sundown and transform the surrounding forest.

Photo: teamLab, Life is Flickering Light Floating in the Dark - Sunflowers © teamLab

Some of the artworks are seasonal, like this installation of sunflowers that light up when people approach. Others, like the 'Floating Resonating Lamps on Oike Lake', are less time sensitive and will still be available after the summer.

Photo: teamLab, Floating Resonating Lamps on Oike Lake © teamLab

General admission is priced at ¥1,600, while junior high school and elementary school students can enter for ¥500. The exhibition is held every evening from 7.30pm-10pm (last admission 9pm), but closed on the second and fourth Monday of every month. Book your tickets here.

Photo: teamLab, Concrete and Abstract © teamLab

For more information, visit teamLab's official website.

This article was originally published on May 31 2022 and updated on July 29 2022.

