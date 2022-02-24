Awaji Island is getting a beautiful Zen nature retreat designed by Shigeru Ban

It may be small, but Hyogo prefecture’s Awaji Island in the Seto Inland Sea has heaps to offer visitors with attractions ranging from a Hello Kitty resort to a Godzilla theme park. This new facility opening in April, however, has a slightly different flavour than its island counterparts.

Zenbo Seinei is a wellness retreat designed by Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban where visitors can regain some balance in their busy lives with holistic treatments like plant-based Zenbo meals and quiet soaks in the onsen.

Photo: Pasona

What makes the luxurious retreat particularly eye-catching is its striking geometric form. Light-filled spaces built with latticework frames provide a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountainscape. Located in the northern part of the island, the main timber structure was built along the meridian 135-degree east line, which was used to establish Japan Standard Time in the Meiji Era (1868-1912).

Located at the top of the structure is an open air, 100-metre-long platform in the sky where guests can partake in yoga classes. Meanwhile, the entire second floor of the facility is a minimalist space designed for practising Zen meditation.

Zenbo Seinei is set to open on April 29. Rates and booking details have yet to be announced, so watch this space for the latest updates.

