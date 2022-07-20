Retail has been hit hard over the last few years, with a number of stores closing in Tokyo. Following the closure of Shibuya’s Bershka store just a few days ago, Harajuku’s H&M is now set to close for good. As reported by Shibuya Keizai Shimbun, the Swedish fast fashion brand will shutter the four-storey outpost on Tuesday August 2.

Opened in 2008, the Harajuku venue was the second H&M in Japan following its Ginza store. Unfortunately, the original shop in Ginza closed back in 2018. The Harajuku shop occupies prime real estate, sitting along the fashionable Meiji-dori near big shopping centres including Laforet and Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku.

Not all is lost for loyal H&M shoppers. The retail giant still has retail locations in central Shibuya and Shinjuku.

