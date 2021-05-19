Explore Harajuku virtually from anywhere in the world for free

The Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project is back with a new Tokyo neighbourhood to explore from May 25

Ever wish you could explore Tokyo’s buzziest neighbourhoods minus the crowds? Thanks to virtual reality technology, that dream has now become a reality. Following last year’s Virtual Shibuya events where you could explore the iconic neighbourhood’s best spots like the Scramble Crossing in VR, the Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project is now back with a new Tokyo attraction.

The project is launching Virtual Harajuku Au 5G Pop Day Out 2021, so you’ll be able to explore Tokyo’s street culture capital from the comfort of your home for free. The online version of Harajuku, open from Tuesday May 25 to Monday May 31, will host virtual events around iconic spots such as the Jingumae Crossing with the Laforet Harajuku building and the Instagram-famous Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku.

J-pop sensation Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has been announced as a ‘special supporter’ of Virtual Harajuku – no word yet on what exactly that means, but the singer started her career on the streets of Harajuku, so she’s a natural fit for the event. There will also be art exhibitions, talks and live performances over the week-long event, with special collabs including a virtual Atmos sneaker store.

Virtual Harajuku is run by social media platform Cluster. To enter the cyber space, all you need to do is sign up for a free account and download the Cluster app for your smartphone or computer. From there, you can simply join Virtual Harajuku with a click of a button. For more information on the event, visit here.

