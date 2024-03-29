Finally! The 2024 cherry blossom season in Tokyo has officially begun

After a five-day delay due to the sudden cold snap, the cherry blossoms in Tokyo have started blooming

It's been a week of guessing and hoping, with our emotions shifting from heightened anticipation to resigned disappointment, as Tokyo's cherry blossoms were expected to bloom last weekend but did not arrive as forecast. We now have good news for you – the wait is over.

Japan Meteorological Agency has announced that the 2024 cherry blossom season has finally begun in Tokyo. Earlier today, the agency observed that at least five cherry blossoms have bloomed on Tokyo's official sakura sample tree that's in Yasukuni Shrine. This iconic tree is used every year to gauge the forecast and more importantly, the official start of Tokyo's sakura season. You can read more about the methodology here (in Japanese only).

So it's now official: cherry blossoms in Tokyo have start blooming today, Friday March 29. That's five days later than usual and 15 days later than last year.

With the cherry blossoms in Tokyo now blooming, you can expect the somei-yoshino sakura trees to hit peak bloom towards mid-next week.

Looking to make the most of the 2024 cherry blossom season in Tokyo? We have all the guides for you.

