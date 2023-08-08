First look: the new teamLab Borderless is reopening in January 2024

The Guinness World Record-breaking museum will reopen in Azabudai, Tokyo a little later than expected, but it’s worth the wait

Photo: teamLab, Universe of Water Particles, Transcending Boundaries; teamLab, Flowers and People, Cannot be Controlled but Live Together © teamLab

It's been a while since we had any updates from teamLab on the reopening of its world-renowned Borderless digital art museum, which closed its Odaiba location in August 2022.

Photo: teamLab Borderless, Toranomon-Azabudai Project, Tokyo ©teamLab

Now we have a bit of good news: the attraction is set to reopen in Azabudai Hills in central Tokyo in January 2024.

Photo: teamLab, Microcosmoses (tentative title) © teamLab

The buzz initially hinted at a 2023 reopening, but the slight delay won’t keep us waiting much longer because January is just around the corner.

Photo: teamLab, Microcosmoses (tentative title) © teamLab

If we've learned anything from teamLab’s previous offerings, the experience will be worth the wait.

Photo: teamLab, Proliferating Immense Life © teamLab

This brand-new location looks to be a promising recreation of the original teamLab Borderless facility, which won a Guinness World Record title in 2021 for being the most visited museum dedicated to a single group or artist in the world.

Photo: teamLab, Birth © teamLab

The museum will feature some familiar installations – but reworked, of course – as well as new interactive works that have never been seen in Japan before.

Photo: teamLab, Sea of Clouds © teamLab

A few notable installations that have been named so far include 'Proliferating Immense Life' plus 'Birth' and 'Sea of Clouds', both from the 'Light Sculpture’ series.

The exact opening date of the all-new Borderless has yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as more information is revealed. In the meantime, the teamLab Planets museum remains open and ready to dazzle until the close of 2023.

