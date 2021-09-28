In photos: the flower fields at Shikisai-no-oka in Hokkaido are now blooming

Here’s what you can expect at this panoramic flower garden in Hokkaido this season

Take a look at this. The views at Shikisai-no-oka in Hokkaido during its green season are simply breathtaking. This panoramic garden has seasonal flowers blooming from April to October, and because of this, you’ll see rows after rows of colourful flowers spanning across the sprawling 15-hectare grounds. There are over 30 kinds of flowers here, including tulips, oriental poppies, lavenders, sunflowers, petunias and much more.

You can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the paths through the fields. Or, ride the tractor bus for ¥500 (junior high school students and younger ¥300) instead, which takes you on a 15-minute tour through the flower beds.

The best time to visit is from July to September, where you’ll see the fields ‘painted’ in vivid red, yellow, purple, white, orange and pink colours. Don’t worry if you can’t make it up to Hokkaido in time to see the sights; you can still marvel at the beauty from these Instagram posts. Just remember to put this attraction high on your list on your next trip to Japan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 田中滉大 (@kota_cityboy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopy (@saori.64.ty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaori (@kaori_fufu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hibiki (@hibin0pht)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Wong (@daisywwy26)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAKA (T.SAKURAI) (@studio_takacho)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariel Lee | Japan Travel Life (@ariel.land)

The green season at Shikisai-no-oka remains open to visitors until the end of October. However, the flowers might be well past their prime by then. For winter, the park will be offering snow activities from December to the beginning of April. While you’re here, pop over to the alpaca farm next door, where you can pet and feed these tame, furry creatures.

There's no entrance fee at Shikisai-no-oka, except between July and September when it’s ¥500 (junior high school students and younger ¥300). The nearest train station is the Bibaushi Station on the JR Furano line. From there, you can either walk for 25 minutes or take a 10-minute taxi to Shikisai-no-oka.

For more information on Shikisai-no-oka, see the website.

More news

Japan to reduce quarantine time to 10 days for vaccinated travellers

Hakuba Iwatake opens a new observation area with stunning mountain scenery

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are increasing ticket prices again this year

See more of James Bond at these 'No Time to Die' events in Tokyo

Japan 2021 autumn leaves forecast: when and where to see the best foliage

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.