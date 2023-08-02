Sale of Pasmo and Suica cards suspended – except those for tourists

Commuter passes and special IC transport cards for tourists, however, are still available

When you’re in Tokyo, having an IC transport card is one of the most convenient ways to travel around the city. Pasmo and Suica are the two main IC transport cards used in Tokyo. These reloadable cards are convenient, not just for trains and buses, but also for paying at participating stores and restaurants. You can even use them at most vending machines.

Unfortunately, due to the current global semiconductor shortage, sales of both Pasmo and Suica cards have been suspended indefinitely. Both JR East (which operates Suica) and Pasmo Co have announced that they have stopped selling those cards as of August 2.

The sale of unregistered Suica and Pasmo cards were already suspended back in June. Now, sale is also halted for registered cards, where purchasers must provide details such as name and phone number at the point of purchase.

Thankfully, it's not all bad news. Certain IC cards are still available for purchase, including monthly commuter rail passes and the two special IC cards for foreign tourists: Pasmo Passport and Welcome Suica. Alternatively, you can also get mobile versions of Suica and Pasmo on your phone.

For more Tokyo travel tips, visit here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

4 new Japanese shows and movies to watch on Netflix in August 2023

A massive Pokémon art event has taken over Yokohama this summer

Muji opens its first Muji Base Airbnb guest house in Japan

Japan to consider revising tax-free shopping rules to curb abuse

Levi's and Studio Ghibli collaborate for a Princess Mononoke collection

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.