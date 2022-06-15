Flipper’s latest souffle pancakes are so OTT they come with half melons

The new summer dessert menu will be available from Tuesday June 21

Flipper’s is gearing up for the summer with an enticing lineup of new sweet dishes. This year, the popular dessert café is putting a juicy twist on its signature soufflé pancakes by serving them with seasonal melons. The new menu will be available at Flipper's locations nationwide from Tuesday June 21 to Sunday July 17.

The most extravagant item is the Miracle Pancake Margot Melon (¥3,300), which features fluffy soufflé pancakes stacked on top of a ripe Takami Melon and finished with fragrant melon cream. You’ll also find pieces of Quincy melon sandwiched in between the pancakes and on the side.

There’s also a subdued and more budget-friendly version called the Miracle Pancake Okigaru Melon (¥1,430). Here it’s just the soufflé pancakes and melon cream without the half melon underneath.

For something to quench your thirst, opt for one of the colourful melon cream sodas, which come in either green or orange (¥825 each).

To find the Flipper’s café nearest to you, visit the website.



