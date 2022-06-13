Prison-themed restaurant The Lock Up Shinjuku is closing for good

Fancy dining in a jail cell behind bars – get in your bookings now because this wacky restaurant closes on July 31

Japan loves its themed cafés and restaurants, the latest being the Harry Potter Café opening in Akasaka this week. The OTT prison-inspired restaurant The Lock Up in Shinjuku, however, is unfortunately closing at the end of July. If you’ve not had a chance to visit, there’s still a month for you try out its cocktails served in unusual apparatus such as test tubes, beakers and blood bags while getting ‘locked up’ in a prison cell.

Photo: Partners Dining Inc.

The Lock Up first opened in Kyoto in 1999, attracting a lot of buzz and excitement with its unique concept. Staff dressed in police uniform will handcuff you at the entrance before guiding you to a dining table in a prison cell-like room behind iron bars. While the menu offers standard fare such as pasta, salad, fried chicken and pizza, all its dishes either feature prison-themed presentation or are decorated to look like monsters.

Photo: Partners Dining Inc.

The Shinjuku location is the only Lock Up left in Japan and sadly that too will close on July 31. For its farewell, the restaurant is offering a special ‘Sayonara Lock Up’ 13-course meal for only ¥3,000 until July 24. It includes an array of appetisers and dishes including a one-eyed caprese salad, skeleton pizza, devil’s left hand grilled chicken and mummy sausages. Best of all, an all-you-can-drink beaker cocktail only costs an additional ¥690. Plus, the ¥550 table fee per person will be waived between June 27 and July 10.

Visit The Lock Up website for more information.

