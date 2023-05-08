Fukushima has four Chansey playgrounds featuring lots of cute Pokémon characters

[title]
Japan is a Pokémon lover’s paradise with themed cafés and a Pokémon Centre where you can shop for merchandise of your favourite characters. You’ll even spot colourful manhole covers around the country as a part of Pokémon Local Acts, an initiative to boost tourism in different prefectures. This project also assigns Pokémon to represent each prefecture, with the character acting as an ambassador for the region.
Chansey has been the ambassador of Fukushima prefecture since 2019. In Japanese, fuku means ‘good luck’, and Chansey is said to bring happiness, making Fukushima and the pink Pokémon a good match. To mark this alliance, Fukushima prefecture has built four parks dedicated to the character with attractions themed after Chansey and other popular Pokémon.
Out of the four parks, we recommend heading to the first one, which is Chansey Park in Namie city. It features a larger-than-life Chansey structure that has two slides attached to it — one on the lower level and the other on the upper level.
To the right is a smaller Chansey that appears on top of the swings.
Other pink Pokémon attractions include the Lickitung slide.
There's also a Cleffa and Igglybuff seesaw ride with a Pokéball in the middle.
Younger children can also enjoy the Happiny sandpit.
Need a break? Take a seat on the bench with Pikachu and Poké Balls.
The other Chansey Parks are located in Koriyama, Showamura and Yanaizumachi. For more information, visit the Pokémon Local Acts website.
More from Time Out Tokyo
You can now ride a real Thomas the Tank Engine train in Japan
Atami seaside resort near Tokyo will have six fireworks shows this summer
Japan drops Covid-19 border measures ahead of Golden Week holidays
This rare Japanese whisky collection is selling for ¥6.68 million
Animate Ikebukuro is now one of the world’s biggest anime stores
Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.