Fukushima has four Chansey playgrounds featuring lots of cute Pokémon characters

There are rides and benches modelled on Pokémon like Chansey, Lickitung and Pikachu at these parks in Fukushima prefecture

Japan is a Pokémon lover’s paradise with themed cafés and a Pokémon Centre where you can shop for merchandise of your favourite characters. You’ll even spot colourful manhole covers around the country as a part of Pokémon Local Acts, an initiative to boost tourism in different prefectures. This project also assigns Pokémon to represent each prefecture, with the character acting as an ambassador for the region.

Chansey has been the ambassador of Fukushima prefecture since 2019. In Japanese, fuku means ‘good luck’, and Chansey is said to bring happiness, making Fukushima and the pink Pokémon a good match. To mark this alliance, Fukushima prefecture has built four parks dedicated to the character with attractions themed after Chansey and other popular Pokémon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by げそ (@geso_off)

Out of the four parks, we recommend heading to the first one, which is Chansey Park in Namie city. It features a larger-than-life Chansey structure that has two slides attached to it — one on the lower level and the other on the upper level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 高井千帆 (@chiho_takai_official)

To the right is a smaller Chansey that appears on top of the swings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ポメラニアンのくーちゃん💐 (@pome.qoo)

Other pink Pokémon attractions include the Lickitung slide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yuri (@oyuri_2323)

There's also a Cleffa and Igglybuff seesaw ride with a Pokéball in the middle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman (@roman__world)

Younger children can also enjoy the Happiny sandpit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pikapikachu (@s.gen.pika)

Need a break? Take a seat on the bench with Pikachu and Poké Balls.

The other Chansey Parks are located in Koriyama, Showamura and Yanaizumachi. For more information, visit the Pokémon Local Acts website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

You can now ride a real Thomas the Tank Engine train in Japan

Atami seaside resort near Tokyo will have six fireworks shows this summer

Japan drops Covid-19 border measures ahead of Golden Week holidays

This rare Japanese whisky collection is selling for ¥6.68 million

Animate Ikebukuro is now one of the world’s biggest anime stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.