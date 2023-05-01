Japan drops Covid-19 border measures ahead of Golden Week holidays

Tourists no longer need to present a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test before entering Japan

In early April, the Japanese government announced plans to drop the Covid-19 border control measures starting on Monday May 8. However, the government brought forward these plans to Saturday April 29, just in time for the start of the Golden Week holidays.

As reported by Kyodo News, the decision was brought forward in anticipation of more tourists during Golden Week, which also began on April 29. Under this change, travellers entering Japan are no longer required to present proof of three Covid-19 vaccinations or a negative test taken 72 hours before departure.

Starting Monday May 8, Covid-19's legal status will be downgraded to the same as common diseases like the seasonal flu. Additionally, Kyodo News also reports that Japan will start a new surveillance programme at Haneda, Narita and three other major airports in the country, where entrants with symptoms will be asked to undergo a voluntary test to detect new diseases.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Tokyo named the world’s second wealthiest city in 2023

Animate Ikebukuro is now one of the world’s biggest anime stores

Tokyo's public transport system ranked the third best in the world

Japan Rail Pass prices to increase by more than 65 percent

The new Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet near Tokyo has 137 branded stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.