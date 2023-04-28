This rare Japanese whisky collection is selling for ¥6.68 million

The Acclaim Collection comes with three bottles of highly sought-after vintage whisky from a now defunct distillery

Exciting things are happening in the world of whisky, with the recent release of the Acclaim Collection by the luxury Japanese whisky retailer Dekantā. The collection consists of three vintages distilled in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture between 1999 and 2000, bottled with an ABV of 61 percent. Oh, and it’s ¥6.68 million for the trio.

Photo: Dekantā

What on earth makes these bottles so costly, you ask? Let us explain. The distillery that produced this liquid gold shuttered in 2011 before people had acquired a taste for the whisky that is now adored by aficionados around the globe.

This means that only a limited amount of this liquid gold remains from those original stills and has become highly sought after by collectors from around the world. In the coming years, the Karuizawa distillery will be rebuilt in partnership with Dekantā, and new whisky will be produced under the same name. That said, it would still be impossible to make a perfect recreation of the original whisky, and fans will have to wait and see how the new Japanese spirit compares to the batch released over two decades ago.

Photo: Dekantā Artist David Stanley Hewett with the Acclaim Collection

This limited edition collection is packaged in a custom lacquer cabinet designed by artist David Stanley Hewett. Hewett, who has lived in Japan for 30 years, has created artwork that appears in locations such as the US embassy in Tokyo, The Ritz-Carlton and The Okura Hotel. For the Acclaim Collection, the artist created a Wajima Lacquerware cabinet with 24-carat gold leaf layering to house the bottles.

Photo: Dekantā

If you are interested in purchasing a set (you know, for the next time you’re entertaining a crew of millionaires on your luxury yacht), you can visit the Dekantā website to order one now.



