The building has to undergo extensive renovations and the reopening date has yet to be set

Sad news for Tokyo’s art community. 3331 Arts Chiyoda, which comprises a number of art galleries and creative spaces set inside the classrooms of the former Rensei Junior High School in Chiyoda ward, will close next year in March.

Earlier this year in January, the local municipality announced its plans to turn the building into a permanent facility for culture and arts. The facility will close temporarily after March 2023 to undergo extensive renovations on electricity, air conditioning and other structural components in order to preserve the 44-year-old school building. A reopening date has yet to be determined.

There are currently no details on what exactly will happen after the renovations – how the facility will be used and whether 3331 Arts Chiyoda can resume operations in the building.

We will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.

