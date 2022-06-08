Netflix reveals the sets for the One Piece live-action series

[title]
If you can’t get enough of the films and series adapted from your favourite Japanese manga, here’s another show to put on your radar. Netflix is bringing the beloved manga One Piece by Eiichiro Oda to the screen with a new live-action series.
While Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date, the streaming platform has just released a sneak peek video sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the massive One Piece sets.
The video starts off with an introduction by Actor Iñaki Godoy who will be playing Luffy, along with showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. As mentioned in the video above, the series is being filmed in South Africa and features some amazing new sets built just for the show.
Standouts include the life-sized versions of the Going Merry and Miss Love Duck ships, as well as the Baratie restaurant complete with floating docks and a bar inside the fish mouth. There’s even a mention that Arlong's map room is currently under construction as it will be an important location in the series.
Aside from the sets, the official cast has also been announced. To keep up with all the One Piece updates, you can follow the show on Twitter.
Can’t wait for the One Piece live-action series? In the meantime, watch these Japanese movies and series with English subtitles on Netflix.
