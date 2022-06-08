Netflix reveals the sets for the One Piece live-action series

Here’s your first look at the massive sets built for the highly anticipated series

If you can’t get enough of the films and series adapted from your favourite Japanese manga, here’s another show to put on your radar. Netflix is bringing the beloved manga One Piece by Eiichiro Oda to the screen with a new live-action series.

While Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date, the streaming platform has just released a sneak peek video sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the massive One Piece sets.

The video starts off with an introduction by Actor Iñaki Godoy who will be playing Luffy, along with showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. As mentioned in the video above, the series is being filmed in South Africa and features some amazing new sets built just for the show.

Standouts include the life-sized versions of the Going Merry and Miss Love Duck ships, as well as the Baratie restaurant complete with floating docks and a bar inside the fish mouth. There’s even a mention that Arlong's map room is currently under construction as it will be an important location in the series.

Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Mantis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala join the cast of Netflix’s live action One Piece. Based on the widely popular series by Eiichiro Oda. pic.twitter.com/lwmoA9FXfa — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 6, 2022

Aside from the sets, the official cast has also been announced. To keep up with all the One Piece updates, you can follow the show on Twitter.

Can’t wait for the One Piece live-action series? In the meantime, watch these Japanese movies and series with English subtitles on Netflix.

