Gap releases a Super Mario collection only in Japan

This super fashion collab is only sold at Gap Premium Outlet stores across Japan

Can’t get enough of shopping at Super Nintendo World in USJ Osaka and the amazing Nintendo Tokyo store in Shibuya? Well, there’s now more Nintendo merchandise to collect as Gap has teamed up with Super Mario for an exclusive clothing collection available only at Gap Premium Outlet stores in Japan.

Available until January 21 2024, this special collab offers items for adults and children, with prices ranging from ¥1,990 to ¥6,990.

Photo: Gap Japan Co., Ltd.

For adults, this cosy hoodie (¥6,990) featuring Super Mario characters is perfect for the autumn-winter season. You can also grab a handy tote bag for ¥3,990.

Photo: Gap Japan Co., Ltd.

Choose between Mario or Luigi with these long-sleeved pocket T-shirts (¥2,990 each).

Photo: Gap Japan Co., Ltd.

The selection for kids offers a range of long-sleeved shirts (¥2,390 each) as well as two different Mario hoodies (¥5,990 each).

Photo: Gap Japan Co., Ltd.

There’s also something for toddlers. You can pick up long-sleeved T-shirts (¥1,990 each) as well as a grey zip-up hoodie (¥4,990).

Photo: Gap Japan Co., Ltd.

Lastly, the collection also includes a cute onesie (¥1,990) for newborn babies, featuring a print of a Super Mushroom.

The Super Mario x Gap collection is available at these Gap Outlet stores:

Gap Outlet Gotemba Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Sano Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Ami Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Shisui Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Rinku Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Kobe Sanda Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Sendai Izumi Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Toki Premium Outlet Store

Gap Outlet Tosu Premium Outlet Store

Along with the Gap collection, Super Mario is also collaborating with other brands at Premium Outlets, including Lowrys Farm, Edwin, Journal Standard and more. For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here’s the official 2023 forecast for autumn leaves in Japan – updated

Ghibli Park finally opens its ‘Princess Mononoke’ attraction

The Serpenti snake at Bulgari Ginza is an interactive teamLab art you can control

Three out of ten trending cities to visit in 2024 are in Japan

The amazing illuminations at Ashikaga Flower Park are here until February 2024

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.