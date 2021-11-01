Get a taste of Wagyumafia for cheap with these new wagyu potato chips

The Ultra Garlic beef-flavoured chips are now available at FamilyMart stores across Japan for less than ¥200

FamilyMart is pulling out all the stops for its 40th anniversary with year-long celebrations featuring unique collaborations and limited-time items. So far, we’ve already seen super-sized Famichiki fried chicken, special chicken sets you can cook at home, eco-friendly packaging for musubi rice balls, and Calbee potato chips that taste like the konbini’s iconic fried chicken.

Keep an eye out for the latest collaboration to hit the shelves as FamilyMart has teamed up with wagyu beef specialist Wagyumafia to release a special bag of Ultra Garlic potato chips. The new flavour blends together the strong taste of garlic and savoury beef extract using Japanese wagyu beef for the ultimate umami impact.

Photo: Wagyumafia

The garlicky chips cost just ¥178 per bag and are designed to pair well with a highball or an ice-cold beer. It’s also a great way to get a taste of Wagyumafia without having to splurge at one of the group’s exclusive restaurants.

Photo: Wagyumafia

Wagyumafia’s Ultra Garlic potato chips are now available at FamilyMart convenience stores nationwide. But just like all FamilyMart’s other special items, we’re guessing these will sell out fast.

