The scaffolding around Miyajima’s floating torii gate has been removed

Miyajima’s Itsukushima Shrine is undoubtedly one of Japan’s most beautiful destinations. The Shinto shrine is best known for its massive vermilion otorii gate that stands in the sea a short distance from the main shrine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 【公式】宮島観光協会 Miyajima (@miyajima_tourist_association)

Since June 2019, the otorii gate has been covered in scaffolding as part of the long, arduous process of restoration. The renovation work is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of 2022, but folks in the area have noticed that most of the scaffolding has been taken down over the last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 【公式】宮島観光協会 Miyajima (@miyajima_tourist_association)

According to the Miyajima Tourist Association, the removal of the scaffolding started at the beginning of October. While there's no finalised date on when all the restoration work will be complete, the remaining bits of scaffolding are set to be removed before the end of the year.

If you’re planning on visiting Miyajima to see the iconic 'floating' gate, you’re in luck. You can finally see the grand otorii in (almost) all its full glory.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Shimokitazawa is one of the world's top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in 2022

You can now get 20 percent off Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea tickets

Sanrio's exhibition on kawaii culture featuring Hello Kitty is now in Kyoto

Nintendo is opening its second official Japan store in Osaka

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.