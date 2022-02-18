Tokyo
Afuri ramen
Photo: Afuri

Get Afuri’s signature yuzu ramen for just ¥500 with this limited-time offer

Visit the chain’s Azabu-Juban and Roppongi outlets on February 22 or 23 for a bargain bowl

Youka Nagase
Written by
Youka Nagase
Afuri ramen, known for its signature yuzu-accented bowls of noodles, has shops all around Tokyo, as well as internationally in the US, Singapore and Portugal. The chain has been serving its unique ramen for over two decades, but this year, the Roppongi crossing and Azabu-Juban outlets are celebrating their 8th and 9th anniversaries respectively. To celebrate, the two stores are offering an exclusive 50-percent discount for just two days this month.

Afuri ramen
Photo: Afuri

Visit Afuri at Azabu-Juban or Roppongi crossing on February 22 or 23 to get your hands on a bowl of classic Yuzu Shio Ramen for only ¥500. The usual price is ¥1,080, so you know you’re getting a real bargain deal. 

The golden broth is made with chicken stock, veggies, kombu and dried bonito, combined with Afuri’s special shio (salt) sauce made with a blend of three seasonings: Guérande salt from Brittany in France, Seto Inland Sea salt and shirotamari (white soy sauce) that’s been aged in wooden barrels. Plus, there's a dash of yuzu juice to add an extra kick. It’s topped with mizuna, dried seaweed, a soft boiled egg, bamboo shoots and a slab of chashu pork.

Both stores will open from 11am to 9pm (last orders 8.30pm) on both days, but we recommend going early to avoid queues. Visit Afuri’s website for more information.

