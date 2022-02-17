Outdoor events such as Oktoberfest and the annual Christmas market will still be on while the venue is renovated

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, one of Yokohama city’s most popular attractions, will temporarily close from May 9 until December 2022 for extensive renovations.

Photo: © Yokohama Akarenga. All rights reserved.

Built in the early 20th century, the port city’s two red brick buildings are home to shops, restaurants and bars, and are regularly used for exhibitions.

Photo: © Yokohama Akarenga. All rights reserved. Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Christmas Market

Despite the temporary closure, seasonal events will continue to be held at the large outdoor area between the two buildings including the popular Oktoberfest party in early autumn and the Christmas market in winter.

Here’s a list of the events that will go ahead at the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse this year:

Curry & Music Japan, mid-July

Red Brick Resort; end of July until end of August

Yokohama Oktoberfest; end of September until mid-October

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Christmas Market; end of November until December 25

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Art Rink; mid-December until mid-February 2023

For more information, see Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse’s official website.

