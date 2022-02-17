Disney has released an adorable Japan-only cherry blossom collection

The sakura character goods are available online, at Disney’s Tokyo flagship store and at Disney Stores across Japan

With the sakura season just around the corner – Tokyo’s first winter cherry blossoms will start blooming in the next couple of weeks – Japan is getting ready to celebrate its annual pastel pink spectacle. And since admiring the blossoms isn’t enough, Starbucks Japan has released its annual cherry blossom collection and drinks, while chocolate company Lindt now has sakura-inspired Lindor chocolate balls.

Disney Japan is the latest company to join the spring celebration with its brand new cherry blossom-themed character goods, centred on Winnie the Pooh and Chip and Dale. Sorry Disney fans – they're only available in Japan.

Besides an adorable Winnie the Pooh tea set and plush toys, you can also find this beautiful pillow (¥3,960) that features an illustration of Pooh and Piglet admiring yaezakura (double-flowered cherry blossoms).

The Chip and Dale merch, on the other hand, features the two rodents surrounded by somei-yoshino sakura. The lineup of goods includes towels, tote bags, tumblers and this lunch box (¥1,980) – perfect for your next cherry blossom picnic.

You can also customise your items with Disney’s D-Made service, available online and at Disney’s Tokyo flagship store in Shinjuku. You can get the sakura motifs printed on hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags and mugs. If you opt for the mugs, you can even add a name or message to the design.

But it’s not all Pooh, Chip and Dale. If you're a fan of Disney’s Tsum Tsum plushies, then make sure to add these sakura-inspired versions to your collection. The lineup features nine different designs and one Tsum Tsum costs ¥990.

Disney Japan also released spring-inspired costumes for the brand’s popular nuiMOs plush dolls. The kimono and hakama sets cost ¥2,530 each.

The sakura merch is available online, at Disney's Tokyo flagship store and at Disney Stores across Japan. Some of the items are already sold out online, so make sure to visit your nearest Disney Store sometime soon. Note that you’ll need an advance reservation in order to visit Disney’s Tokyo flagship store in Shinjuku.

