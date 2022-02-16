Kyoto may have been relatively quiet the past two years, but the city has managed to keep tourism alive with new facilities and attractions for domestic travellers. We’ve seen heritage townhouses turned into a boutique hotel, a glamping site designed by Kengo Kuma and even the former Nintendo HQ becoming an old-school hotel. Now Kyoto is getting another addition to the list with a hotel that features an infinity onsen.

The all new Shijo Kawaramachi Onsen hotel is only a one-minute walk away from Kyoto’s popular Shijo-dori and Kawaramachi-dori shopping streets. It’s separated into two parts: The Soraniwa Onsen Terrace Kyoto, which has 102 Japanese-style rooms, and the upmarket Bettei Kamogawa, which houses 32 luxury rooms, each equipped with a private open-air bath.

Even better, all Bettei Kamogawa rooms on the second floor and above will have their own terrace facing the Higashiyama mountain range, too. On the first floor, rooms have a small outdoor waterfall instead, which you can view from your bedroom and bath.

But the best part of this hotel is that the top floor is equipped with an infinity onsen that faces Higashiyama and boasts a panoramic view of the city. The hot spring bath is open to guests of both Soraniwa Onsen Terrace and Bettei Kamogawa.

The rooftop Soraniwa Terrace also has breathtaking views that span from Kamogawa all the way to Kiyomizu-dera temple. It’s open to guests and visitors alike, with plenty of sofas to lounge around in, as well as a foot bath and bonfire to keep you warm during the colder seasons.

We recommend coming in the evening to enjoy a drink or two from the cocktail menu while you gaze at the Kyoto skyline.

Shijo Kawaramachi Onsen is scheduled for a soft opening on June 20, and rooms at both the hotel’s venues are now available for booking via the Soraniwa Terrace Kyoto and Bettei Kamogawa websites.

