Get an iconic springtime view of Mt Fuji at this shibazakura flower festival

Spring in Japan isn’t just about cherry blossoms. There are plenty of other colourful blooms that attract crowds of people to see fields of baby-blue nemophila, multicoloured tulips or pink moss phlox. The latter, called shibazakura in Japanese, is a low-growing, creeping evergreen that creates a large floral carpet when in full bloom. And since Japan loves to celebrate its seasons, you’ll of course find a number of shibazakura festivals around the country.

Photo: ©Fuji Shiba-sakura Festival All Rights Reserved

One of the most popular events is located at the foot of Mt Fuji: the Fuji Shibazakura Matsuri. The spectacle kicks off on April 16 and boasts 500,000 moss phlox plants of eight different types, featuring pink, red, light purple and white varieties. You can look forward to stunning photo ops – not only is Mt Fuji your backdrop, it’s usually still a little dusted with snow at the time of the event.

Photo: BEATRIX POTTER™ © Frederick Warne & Co., 2021. Frederick Warne & Co. is the owner of all rights, copyrights and trademarks in the Beatrix Potter character names and illustrations. Licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.

A new addition to the spectacle this year is the Peter Rabbit English Garden. Admire 300 different types of plants and flowers as you take a stroll through this English-style garden, resembling scenes from the Beatrix Potter book The Tale of Peter Rabbit, set in England’s Lake District.

Photo: BEATRIX POTTER™ © Frederick Warne & Co., 2021. Frederick Warne & Co. is the owner of all rights, copyrights and trademarks in the Beatrix Potter character names and illustrations. Licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.

In addition to the garden, you’ll also find a café with meals featuring motifs of the story’s different characters as well as a gallery and a souvenir shop. The Peter Rabbit English Garden will be open from April 16 to May 25 and July 16 to October 10.

The 2022 Fuji Shibazakura Matsuri takes place from April 16 to May 29 from 8am to 4pm daily. Tickets range between ¥800 and ¥1,000 depending on the day (primary school students and children aged three and older ¥250).

Photo: ©Fuji Shiba-sakura Festival All Rights Reserved

Can’t make it to the shibazakura in spring? You can still head to Fuji for the Rainbow Flower Festival from July 16 to October 10.

For more information, check the official website.

More from Time Out

Hotel Kissho Caren in Izu has an outdoor onsen surrounded by cherry blossoms

‘Drive My Car’ is the first Japanese film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar

5 all-you-can-eat deals in Tokyo you can enjoy right now

A spa resort designed by Kengo Kuma is opening in the Niigata mountains this April

Studio Ghibli teases the opening of Ghibli Park with a free official wallpaper

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.