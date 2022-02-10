Japan cherry blossom forecast 2022: sakura are expected to bloom later

Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka are expected to see the flowers a few days later than the usual this year

It's hard to picture that spring is just around the corner considering all the heavy snowfall we've seen lately. That said, the Japan Meteorological Corporation has just released their third cherry blossom forecast for the year, reminding us that we're not far off from hanami season.

While the forecast currently predicts the flowers will bloom a few days later than usual in most regions of Japan, the dates only deviate from the average year by just a few days.

Photo: Japan Meteorlogical Corporation

The anticipated date for cherry blossoms to flower in Tokyo is now March 25, while the city will hit peak bloom on April 1. Meanwhile, Kyoto's flowering date has been rolled back four days later than the original forecast and will see sakura begin to blossom at the same time as Osaka on March 29.

Over in Nagano, ski season will likely be extended with reports of cold temperatures pushing back the forecasted flowering date to April 13 and peak bloom to April 18 – a win for winter sport enthusiasts.

Photo: Japan Meteorlogical Corporation

While Hokkaido will be the last prefecture to see cherry blossoms, the projected sakura season will arrive right on time to overlap with Golden Week. Hokkaido’s flowering date is now set for May 1, with the prefecture expecting to reach peak bloom on May 4.

We’re still more than a month away from the sakura season, so it’s quite possible that these forecasts – based on the Somei Yoshino sakura species – will change as we approach spring. Watch this space for updates – the JMC is set to release their next forecast on February 17.

This article was originally published on January 17 and updated on February 10.

