Get free entry to Ueno museums on International Museum Day 2023

Top cultural attractions like Tokyo National Museum and the National Museum of Nature and Science are free on May 18

From family-friendly spaces to stunning art institutions, there are a vast array of museums in Tokyo, with many of them located in Ueno. The area’s huge park is home to six long-standing museums, while there are many other cultural facilities dotted around the neighbourhood for you to enjoy.

One of the best times to visit Ueno is during Ueno Museum Weeks from now until Sunday May 28. This event coincides with International Museum Day on Thursday May 18, when you can enjoy some of Ueno's most popular museums for free. For the rest of Ueno Museum Weeks, you'll get discounts at participating restaurants and cafés.

Photo: Alexirina27000/Dreamstime Tokyo National Museum

Specifically on May 18, you can get free entry to the permanent exhibitions at the National Museum of Western Art and the National Museum of Nature and Science. Additionally, you can enter Tokyo National Museum’s general cultural exhibitions for free on the same day.

As for Ueno Museum Weeks in general, you can redeem coupons for free drinks and discounts at restaurants in the neighbourhood, including yoshoku (Japanese-style Western food) restaurant Kurofune-tei and yakiniku eatery Taishoen. These deals are available until Friday May 19. To claim, just show the coupon page of the Ueno Museum Weeks website at the participating restaurants.

For more details, visit the website.

