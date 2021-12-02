Opened in 1934, the Ginza institution has been registered as a Tangible Cultural Property of Japan

The Ginza Lion Building, which houses Japan’s oldest beer hall, has been officially registered as a Tangible Cultural Property of Japan. It opened on April 8 1934 as the headquarters for Dainippon Beer, and its first floor beer hall has been slinging suds for over 87 years now.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Beer Hall Lion Ginza when it first opened in the 1930s

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Beer Hall Lion Ginza today

Like many pubs in Japan at the time, its design was inspired by old-fashioned German beer halls. What makes Beer Hall Lion Ginza (as it’s known today) so special is that it survived the bombing of Tokyo during World War II. So the interior of this gigantic beer hall has been kept exactly the same as when it was built.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

It still has its recognisable red brick walls, green tiled pillars made to look like barley and round pendant lights sporting designs inspired by beer foam.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

The glass mosaic mural behind the bar, which depicts women harvesting barley, has been preserved, too.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Ginza Classic Hall when it first opened

While the beer hall is the most popular place to dine here, the six-storey building is home to other venues including a beer and wine grill restaurant and two other Japanese restaurants. On the very top floor is Ginza Classic Hall, which was originally used as a conference room, but now is available to hire for parties.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Ginza Classic Hall today

Today, the building and the Ginza Lion brand are owned by Sapporo Breweries. Beer Hall Lion Ginza serves a range of Sapporo beer on tap, sake, wine and cocktails, in addition to classic German beer hall food like sausages, pretzels and potato dishes. It’s open from 11.30am to 10.30pm (until 10pm on Sunday and holidays) and is only a three-minute walk from Ginza station.

Check out Beer Hall Lion Ginza’s website for more information.

More from Time Out

Gone but not forgotten: Tokyo landmarks that closed permanently this year

5 new Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2021

Tokyo is officially home to more than 200 Michelin-starred restaurants

Starbucks opens its first Greener Store in Japan at the Tokyo Imperial Palace

Nescafe Harajuku opens a pop-up kotatsu café to keep you warm this autumn

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.