Ghibli Park to begin international ticket sales with a special English site

Ghibli fans living overseas can soon buy their Ghibli Park tickets via an official English site before coming to Japan

Ghibli Park in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park has been open for a couple of months now and the excitement surrounding the attraction is still sky high. With its faithful recreations of famous Studio Ghibli movie scenes, interactive displays and exclusive merchandise shops, Ghibli Park is an absolute must-visit for fans of the illustrious anime house.

But for tourists from overseas wanting to visit the park near Nagoya city in Aichi prefecture, one stumbling block has been the tickets. Currently, tickets can only be purchased in Japan through Lawson’s Boo-Woo Tickets service or with a JTB travel agency accommodation package deal. Soon, though, Ghibli fans overseas will be able to buy their tickets online through the park’s new international ticket site.

Tickets for March 15 to April 30 2023 will go on sale on January 10 2023 from 2pm JST. Ghibli Park is currently split into three areas, but as of now only tickets for Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse will be available through the international site.

Entry times are also limited, with 12noon initially the only entry time offered. Ticket prices, though, are the same: ¥2,000 for adults on weekdays (children aged four to 12 ¥1,000) and ¥2,500 (¥1,250) on weekends and holidays.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima Ghibli's Grand Warehouse

Overseas fans may be disappointed that tickets are only available for Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, but this is the park’s main area where you’ll find three exhibition rooms, a souvenir shop, restaurants and a warehouse with exhibits from previous Ghibli exhibitions. Details about international tickets for the other two areas – Hill of Youth and Dondoko Forest – haven’t been announced yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we hear anything.

If you want to get extra hyped about Ghibli Park, don’t forget to check out our ultimate guide before you visit.

