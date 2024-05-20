Grand Hyatt Tokyo is offering Pokémon rooms and meals this summer

Have a sleepover with Snorlax, score some exclusive Pokémon Sleep merch, and enjoy some Pikachu burger and desserts

From the fascinating Pokémon Center in Shibuya to the adorable Poké Lid manhole covers scattered across the city, there’s so much for Pokémon fans to enjoy in Tokyo. But if you’re looking for yet another way to get your Pocket Monster fix, you’ll want to check out the Pokémon Sleep experiences coming to Grand Hyatt Tokyo this summer.

The hotel has teamed up with Pokémon Sleep to celebrate the sleep-tracking entertainment app’s first anniversary this July. For this occasion, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is offering special Pokémon Sleep stay packages and themed menus that are exclusive to the hotel between July 1 and August 31.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

The Pokémon Sleep Suite Stay lets you stay in a luxurious glamping-style hangout inspired by the app’s Greengrass Isle. The room comes complete with a giant Snorlax plushie, a cute tent and fun Pokémon Sleep artwork throughout.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Additionally, you'll get to enjoy a special dinner and breakfast served right in your suite with exclusive menu items like Snorlax and Pikachu burgers and pancakes.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Suite guests will also receive exclusive amenities created in collaboration with Pokemon Sleep, including a backpack, T-shirt, water bottle, mini wellness bag filled with tea and bath salts, and four Pokémon Sleep plushies that you can take home with you.

A one-night stay for two guests in the Pokémon Sleep Suite starts at ¥270,050.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

If the suite stay is a bit out of your price range, you can opt for the less extravagant Pokémon Sleep Stay, where you'll get to enjoy a room decked out with a large Snorlax towel blanket draped over the bed. This stay also includes special amenities like a tote bag, oversized T-shirt, mini wellness bag and water bottle featuring characters of Pokemon Sleep.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

In addition, you’ll get to enjoy a complimentary breakfast at The French Kitchen, where you can graze over the restaurant’s signature breakfast buffet plus dig into Snorlax and Pikachu pancakes.

A one-night Pokémon Sleep Stay for two guests starts at ¥71,500.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

If you're mainly curious about the adorable food on offer, you can stop by Grand Hyatt Tokyo's in-house steakhouse, The Oak Door, to enjoy special menu items available between July 1 and August 31. Highlights include the Snorlax Burger Set (¥6,600) featuring a 100-percent American beef patty, bacon, cheddar and smoky tomato relish all sandwiched between a vibrant blue bun. The burger set comes with salad and your choice of craft soda or flavoured tea.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Prefer something sweet? Try the Pikachu Dessert Burger Set (¥4,400) inspired by a classic chocolate and banana ice cream sundae. The bright yellow bun is filled with plenty of ice cream, fresh whipped cream, banana, pineapple, chocolate and salted caramel sauce. The burger comes with your choice of craft soda or flavoured tea and is served on a cute Pokémon Sleep luncheon mat.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

If that wasn't enough, you can also enjoy a Jigglypuff-inspired seasonal fruit flan (¥3,520) at the hotel's café, Fiorentina, or pick up sweets to-go at the Fiorentina Pastry Boutique.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Takeaway treats include Pokémon Sleep-themed cookie bundles (¥3,300 each) and a Pokémon Sleep Sweets Set (¥9,400) containing Riolu's Ginger Cookies, Pokémon Sleep Biscuits and Pokémon Sleep Crunch Matcha Chocolate cookies.

Photo: Grand Hyatt Tokyo

For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Kyoto’s Daitokuji temple is hosting a manga art exhibition in autumn

In photos: Tokyo DisneySea's new Fantasy Springs area is all ready to open in June

Tokyo is ranked the sixth most walkable city in the world

This underground art installation near Tokyo is also a steam sauna

Shibuya Sky is opening its rooftop bar for a limited time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.