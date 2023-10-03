Where to find all the Pokémon manhole covers in and around Tokyo

Visit Ueno, Machida and Yokohama to catch all the unique Poké Lid manhole covers featuring Pikachu and friends

The first ever Pokémon manhole covers were installed in Kagoshima prefecture in 2018, and the project has now expanded to 29 prefectures (and counting) across Japan. These Pokemon manhole covers, also known as Poké Lids, are location specific, meaning each area has a unique set of Pokemon featured on the covers.

While most of these Poke Lids were installed outside Tokyo, you can still find some in the city and nearby in Yokohama. Here’s where you can spot them all.

Photo: Youka Nagase

The only Poké Lids you’ll find in central Tokyo are at Ueno Park. There’s one with Wynaut and Tyrunt in front of The National Museum of Nature and Science, near the massive whale statue.

Photo: Youka Nagase

Walk towards the Tokyo National Museum and you’ll see another one with Baltoy and Bronzor.

Photo: Youka Nagase

The Pokémon manhole covers at Yokohama are dedicated to Pikachu, like this one outside Sakuragicho Station. You’ll see the yellow electric mouse featured together with his friends across Yokohama.

Photo: Youka Nagase

Just a five-minute walk away, Nippon Maru Memorial Park is home to a Poké Lid with Psyduck and Machop.

Photo: Youka Nagase

This one with Victini and Munchlax is at Yokohama Pukarisanbashi Pier.

Photo: Youka Nagase

There’s one with Pikachu and Raichu near the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse.

Photo: Youka Nagase

The one at the entrance of Yokohama Marine Tower features Pelipper.

Photo: Youka Nagase

Machida may seem a little too far for those in central Tokyo, but the district’s Serigaya Park features not one but six Poké Lids. To make the most of your trip to Machida, factor in some time for the Snoopy Museum as well.

The Pokemon manhole covers in Machida all feature first-generation Pokémon including Poliwag…

Photo: Youka Nagase

… Pidgey and Rattata…

Photo: Youka Nagase

… as well as Oddish, Weedle and Caterpie. Look around and you’ll find three more with Gen 1 starter Pokémon: Squirtle, Charmander and Bulbasaur.

Visit the Poké Lids website to pinpoint the exact locations of all the Pokemon manhole covers in Japan.

