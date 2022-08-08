Haneda Airport now allows you to keep liquids and laptops in bag during security check

Thanks to the new JAL Smart Security system, passing through airport security check is now smoother and easier

Even before the pandemic, travelling by air has always been tedious and time consuming because of the many processes at the airport. Clearing airport security in particular is usually a pain if you’re travelling with your laptop or any liquids, as you have to take them out of your bags for scanning and then repack them once you’ve cleared through to the other side.

Photo: JAL

To help speed things along, JAL has implemented a new Smart Security system at Haneda airport, where travellers can keep their laptops and liquids inside their carry-on luggage while going through security.

The new X-ray CT system will get you through the airport security process easily, so you don’t have to worry about holding up the line. As shown in the video above, all you have to do is place your bags and jacket in the trays. Laptops and the permitted amount of liquids for carry-on can be kept inside your bag. Slide your tray to the inspection point and walk through the body scanner and you'll be on your way.

Currently, the system is only implemented for domestic flights from Haneda Airport, but hopefully it will be expanded to international flights and more airports in the near future. The JAL Smart Security system is now operating at Terminal 1’s South Wing Security Checkpoint B and C as well as the North Wing Checkpoint F and E.

