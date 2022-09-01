The digital art museum has extended its stay in Toyosu for another year

Photo:teamLab《Floating Flower Garden; Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One》Toyosu《teamLab Planets TOKYO》©teamLab

We just bid farewell to the superlative teamLab Borderless, which closed its doors on Wednesday August 31. However, not all is lost. While Borderless is set to reopen in central Tokyo sometime next year, the digital art collective’s other Tokyo museum teamLab Planets has extended its stay for another year until the end of 2023.

Photo: teamLab

teamLab Planets in Toyosu features nine installations spread out across an expansive 10,000sqm space. Unlike Borderless, Planets offers a more sensorial and immersive experience, such as interacting with digital art while wading through knee-deep water.

Photo: teamLab

Last year, the museum introduced Vegan Ramen Uzu, a cutting-edge restaurant where you can slurp on plant-based noodles while being surrounded by digital art.

Photo: teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

In addition to the ramen restaurant, Planets also has a new indoor/outdoor Garden Area with two installations. There’s even an onsite flower shop where you can purchase fresh orchids that are featured in the Garden Area.

Photo: teamLab, 'Universe of Fire Particles Falling from the Sky' © teamLab

You don’t need a ticket to experience teamLab Planets, either. You can visit Vegan Ramen Uzu and the Flower Shop without an entry ticket, and there’s a digital monolith outside the museum which you can enjoy for free.

