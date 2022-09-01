Encounter adorable hatchlings in the Hammond Creation Lab and come face to face with the blood-curdling T-rex

Come 2023, Osaka's Universal Studios Japan won’t be the only place in the country where you can meet the prehistoric creatures that appear in the Jurassic Park franchise. ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ is set to land in Tokyo sometime next year, with a thrilling array of life-sized dinosaur animatronics that look astoundingly realistic.

Photo: Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

We know what happens when you bring actual dinosaurs to life, so in some ways these robotic replicas are better than the real thing.

Photo: Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

The attraction will transport you to the volcanic island of Isla Nublar. You can explore the Hammond Creation Lab, where scientists recreate dinosaurs to release into the lucrative Jurassic World theme park, and look at dino eggs in their incubators.

Photo: Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

There will be fully grown dinosaurs too, including the gentle giant known as the brachiosaurus as well as the not-so-gentle tyrannosaurus rex. The exhibition is currently showing in London. And based on what we’ve seen so far, it looks downright epic (unlike the latest film of the franchise ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, which is a disaster).

An exact opening date and ticket details have yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated as more information is revealed.

