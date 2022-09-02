Here are the new entry rules for Japan starting September 7 – including for tourists

Independent tourists can visit Japan from September 7, as long as they book their hotel and flights via a travel agency

Earlier this week, Japan confirmed that it’s reopening to independent tourists from early September. However, the exact criteria for this ease in restriction were not announced. As reported by The Japan Times, the government has now clarified the new border rules that will go into effect Wednesday September 7.

According to the report, independent tourists will now be able to travel to Japan without joining a guided group tour. However, they still need to book their flights and accommodation via a travel agency. The reason for this is so the agency can share information on Japan's social distancing rules while acting as a contact point in case the tourist gets infected with Covid-19 while in Japan. This means FITs and backpackers are still not allowed to enter the country for tourism purposes.

Moreover, even with the eased border restrictions, travellers still need to apply for a visa, which can be a tedious process.

On another note, pre-arrival Covid-19 tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (booster shot included) starting September 7. Also, the entry limit into Japan will increase from the current 20,000 to 50,000 people per day.

