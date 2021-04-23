Have a barbecue in a secluded forest at Hakone's Yunessun spa resort

This luxury barbecue in the woods at Hakone Resort BBQ Garden comes with a glamping-style tent right by an onsen

The sky is blue, the sun is shining and the weather is actually warmer now – all signs that we’ve officially entered barbecue season. There are plenty of things to love about spending weekends with a casual grill on the balcony – if you’re lucky enough to have one. If you don’t have a barbecue (or a balcony), that’s all the more reason to head to Hakone for your next weekend getaway.

Photo: Fujita Kanko Co.

Hakone Resort BBQ Garden is a new facility operated by Fujita Kanko Co set to open on April 24. The outdoor space, which is connected to the company's Yunessun onsen spa resort, is designed to provide a space for catching up on some R&R out in the fresh air. Nature lovers can book tables for a two-hour barbecue session with friends and family. In addition to the outdoor tables, you’ll also have access to glamping-style tents to relax in as your food is cooking.

There are three kinds of meal plans for you to choose from when booking the space and prices vary depending on the day and how many children are in tow. The first plan, ranging from ¥3,000 to ¥5,000 per person, comes with short ribs, beef tenderloin, vegetables, shrimp pilaf and marshmallow pancakes.

Photo: Fujita Kanko Co.

The second plan, costing an extra ¥1,100 per person, comes with more premium meats including pork loin and venison sausage from Izu. If you’re more particular about what you grill, then opt for the third plan, where you simply book the venue (¥770-¥2,200 per person) and bring your own ingredients to toss on the barbecue.

The barbecue site can only be booked for two-hour slots from either 11am to 1pm or 2pm to 4pm, so it’s worth spending a few hours at the adjacent Yunessun onsen resort, complete with wine and chocolate baths, when you’re done. Note that an onsen visit will require a separate booking.

Bookings for the Hakone Resort BBQ Garden are now available online.

