Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will feature Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan

The new area, set to open in 2024, will feature the Arendelle Castle from ‘Frozen’ and see the return of Peter Pan

The pandemic has pushed back the opening of several major theme parks and attractions around Japan in the past two years, so it’s unsurprising that Tokyo DisneySea is also revising the projected timeline for its upcoming expansion. The park’s new section, titled Fantasy Springs, was originally slated for a 2023 opening, but is now scheduled to launch in the spring of 2024 instead.

Photo: ©Disney

There’s a staggering ¥320 billion budget for the Northern European-inspired area, which will include the worlds of ‘Tangled’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Peter Pan’. In addition, there will be a Fantasy Springs hotel featuring 419 deluxe guest rooms and 56 luxury guest rooms with paintings that depict different Disney princesses.

Photo: ©Disney

The ‘Tangled’ and ‘Frozen’ sections will each have one restaurant and one attraction, while the ‘Peter Pan’ area will have one restaurant and two new attractions.

Tokyo Disney Resort has released a YouTube video captured by drones to give fans a glimpse of what’s to come. Though there’s still a ways to go, a snow-capped mountain and Arendelle Castle are in the works for the ‘Frozen’ area.

Photo: ©Disney

Over at the ‘Tangled’ area, you’ll be able to sail leisurely along a calm river and experience the iconic Lantern Festival that brought Rapunzel and Flynn Rider closer to each other.

Photo: ©Disney

In Neverland, you can join the Lost Boys on a boat ride adventure to rescue John, who was kidnapped by pirates, or explore Tinkerbelle’s home in Pixie Hollow.

This article was originally published on April 16 2021 and updated on October 28 2022.

Love theme parks? Japan's the place to be. Here’s a first look at the highly anticipated Ghibli Park opening this November, as well as the new Harry Potter attraction that’s set to open in Tokyo next year.

More from Time Out

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Save 20 percent at restaurants in Tokyo with the Go to Eat campaign

Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple is open till late for a special light-up this autumn

Magical Harry Potter illuminations are coming to Osaka this Christmas

See Tokyo autumn leaves and illuminations on an open-top double-decker bus

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.