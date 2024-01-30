Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Detective Hound’ to screen in Japan for 40th anniversary

This lesser-known anime from Miyazaki before his Studio Ghibli days will hit the cinemas for two weeks in March

Hayao Miyazaki fans, take note: 'Detective Hound', a relatively obscure work from Miyazaki's pre-Studio Ghibli era, is making a comeback. This 26-episode anime series, which aired in the mid-1980s, reimagines the famous detective Sherlock Holmes as an anthropomorphic dog. The production faced delays in its early days due to disputes with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's estate.

Photo: ©︎ RAI/TMS

As a result, Miyazaki directed only the first six episodes before Kyosuke Mikuriya took the reins for the remainder of the series. Despite production challenges, four of Miyazaki's episodes were eventually re-edited into two anime films, making the director’s work on the series feel more memorable and long-lasting.

Photo: ©︎ RAI/TMS

The first film debuted on March 11 1984, combining Miyazaki’s 'The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle' and 'Treasure Under the Sea' episodes. Following the TV series run from November 1984 to May 1985, a second film was released in August 1986, featuring the episodes 'Mrs. Hudson The Hostage' and 'Aerial Battle at the Strait of Dover', also directed by Miyazaki. These films, remastered for the 40th anniversary, will screen in selected cinemas across Japan for two weeks starting March 22.

Photo: ©︎ RAI/TMS

This revival forms part of the Filmarks Recommend initiative, designed to shine a spotlight on underrated films and animations. It's a unique opportunity for new generations to discover Miyazaki's work and for long-time fans to revisit an 80s favourite.

Ticket prices are set at ¥1,600 for adults and ¥1,000 for high school students and younger. Among the venues hosting these screenings in Tokyo are Shinjuku Piccadilly, Ikebukuro Humax Cinemas and United Cinema Aqua City Odaiba.

