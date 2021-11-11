Here are all the new Japanese shows Netflix has in store for the near future

Get excited: Season 2 of ‘Alice in Borderland’, ‘Love is Blind: Japan’, two new projects by Hirokazu Koreeda, and more

Netflix Japan packed a lot into its two-day festival between November 9 and 10. If you missed the virtual convention, you can watch the full event on YouTube, but we’ve also highlighted the best bits here for you.

With the first day of the event dedicated entirely to Japanese anime, you can bet that the platform is serious about boosting more content within the genre. This means we’ll be getting fresh seasons of our favourite shows as well as entirely new anime series and films. Popular titles that have been renewed include season 4 of ‘Aggretsuko’ (releasing in December) and the second season of ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ which is expected to come out sometime in 2022.

As for brand new productions, Netflix is working on an original anime adaptation of the manga ‘Thermae Romae’ by Mari Yamazaki and a new series from the same studio behind ‘Attack on Titan’ called ‘Vampire in the Garden’. Both are expected to premiere on the streaming platform sometime next year. Meanwhile, a piece of good news: the anime adaptation of ‘JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ is set to hit Netflix worldwide this December 1.

Photo: Netflix Hirokazu Koreeda

While Japan is patently known as the land of anime, this doesn’t mean Japanese live-action productions are taking the back seat here. Netflix announced that award-winning filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda has signed on to two separate projects: a film and a series.

Known for directing masterpieces such as ‘Shoplifters’ and ‘Nobody Knows’, Koreeda promised that these projects will be unlike anything he’s ever done. In speaking with Netflix, Koreeda said, ‘Realistically, radical films normally have little chance of being screened in theatres. In the end, they would not be seen by the audience. It’s not just in Japan but in every country. Through streaming, these films can actually be born into the world.’

As for shows you’re already familiar with, the Japanese edition of the Netflix reality show ‘Love is Blind’ will be hitting the platform in February 2022 – just in time for Valentine’s day. As for the long-awaited second season of ‘Alice in Borderland’, it will come sometime next year.

Here is the full lineup of upcoming films and series announced at Netflix Festival Japan 2021.

Anime

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ (December 1 2021)

‘Aggrestuko’ season 4 (December 16 2021)

‘The Orbital Children’ (January 28 2022)

‘Tiger and Bunny 2’ (April 2022)

‘Kakegurui Twin’ (August 2022)

‘The Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh’ (sometime in 2022)

‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ season 2 (sometime in 2022)

‘Thermae Romae Novae’ (sometime in 2022)

‘Vampire in the Garden’ (sometime in 2022)

‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ (sometime in 2022)

‘Ultraman’ season 2 (sometime in 2022)

‘Rilakkuma: Theme Park Adventure’ (sometime in 2022)

‘Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa’ (unscheduled)

‘Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time’ (unscheduled)

Live-action

‘Asakusa Kid’ (December 9 2021)

‘The Journalist’ (January 13 2022)

‘Love is Blind: Japan’ (February 2022)

‘Love Like The Falling Petals’ (March 23 2022)

‘Last One Standing’ (March 2022)

‘Toma Ikuta documentary’ (Spring 2022)

‘ Alice in Borderland ’ season 2 (sometime in 2022)

‘First Love’ (sometime in 2022)

‘Fishbowl Wives’ (sometime in 2022)

‘He’s Expecting’ (sometime in 2022)

‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ (sometime in 2023)

‘Once Upon a Crime’ (unscheduled)

‘Gundam’ film (unscheduled)

