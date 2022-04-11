Here's the plot and trailer for Makoto Shinkai’s new anime Suzume no Tojimari

The new film from the director of ‘Your Name’ and ‘Weathering with You’ will be released in Japan on November 11

Acclaimed Japanese director Makoto Shinkai is back with a new sneak peek for his upcoming tri-annual feature film – and it's everything you can expect from the ‘Kimi no Na Wa’ (‘Your Name’) creator. The new film, titled ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ (English title TBC), is set to be released in Japan on November 11, with production for the anime now underway.

The new teaser doesn’t give away much, but promises plenty of open blue skies and shimmery ocean views that are emblematic of Shinkai’s magical worlds.

According to the film’s website, the story centres on a 17-year-old girl in Kyushu called Suzume, who one day encounters a mysterious time traveller who tells Suzume he is looking for a door.

When Suzume follows him to the mountains to locate the door in question and opens it, it triggers a domino effect where doors that seemingly lead to nowhere all across Japan burst open one by one. It soon becomes evident that it is up to Suzume to close each door to save the world from collapsing.

The anime is set for a November 11 release across Japan.

