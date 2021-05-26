Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is offering a dreamy dinner buffet accompanied by fireflies

While you're there, walk through the lovely hotel garden while it’s lit up by about 600 fireflies

Fireflies, also known as hotaru in Japanese, are a recurring motif in Japanese literature and art, often associated with humid summer nights. With the firefly season almost upon us, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is now offering a dreamy dinner plan with a view of twinkling fireflies.



Held in one of the hotel’s sumptuous banquet halls, the Firefly Evening Dinner Buffet offers a sumptuous selection, including the hotel’s famous sirloin roast beef, hitsumabushi eel dishes, nigiri sushi and Chinese specialities. The luxurious spread even comes complete with a colourful sweet buffet filled with over 40 varieties of desserts including macarons, panna cotta, and caramelised fruits flambéed right in front of you.

Note that due to the current state of emergency, the hotel will only serve non-alcoholic beers and mocktails to complement this exquisite experience.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par ホテル椿山荘東京 Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo (@hotelchinzansotokyo_official)

While you're there, don't forget to walk out into the hotel’s famous Chinzanso Garden and you’ll find yourself surrounded by hundreds of twinkling fireflies. Cross the garden’s vermillion Benkei Bridge and listen to the soothing sound of the waterfall and the garden’s singing cicadas – a classic Japanese summer soundscape. The breathtaking mix of the garden’s artificial ‘sea of clouds’ and the magical glowing fireflies will make you forget you’re in the heart of Tokyo.

On days when the weather doesn't permit outdoor activities, you can still view the dancing fireflies from the hotel’s special tunnel-shaped cave, installed behind one of the garden waterfalls to re-create fireflies’ natural habitat.

There are about 600 fireflies fluttering about from mid-May to the end of June, including Genji and Heike species. All are raised in Nagano by the hotel’s team of specialists and placed in Chinzanso Garden’s clear stream in January.



The beautiful Chinzanso Garden is only accessible to hotel guests and restaurant patrons coming for the buffet, so be sure to make a booking. The buffet is available until June 27, with two seatings (5pm-7pm, 6pm-8pm). It's priced at ¥10,200 on weekdays and ¥11,000 on weekends for the non-alcoholic drinks package; there's a ¥300 discount if you book online.

