Inspired by a traditional Dutch town, the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Nagasaki is gearing up for autumn with a host of Halloween decorations and festivities. It’s also bringing back its highly anticipated annual fireworks show on October 8. And the best part is, the event will be bigger and better this year as the park is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

Organised in collaboration with Dutch pyrotechnicians, this year’s Kyushu Ichi Fireworks Festival will launch 22,000 shells of fireworks, which are produced by 30 of the best and award-winning companies in Japan including 11 from Kyushu, such as Takata Hanabi from Fukui prefecture and Karatsu Enka from Saga prefecture. The grand finale sequence alone will stretch for five minutes, featuring 5,000 shells of colourful fireworks.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

The fireworks are visible from anywhere in the park, but there are special vantage points offering the best views. Seats at the Rotterdam area go as cheap as ¥1,500 and up to ¥11,000, while a spot at the Watermark Hotel costs between ¥4,000 and ¥13,000; prices vary depending on the proximity to the fireworks. There’s even a private viewing area at Domtoren Tower’s fifth-floor observation room, which comes with complimentary snacks and drinks. This special access will set you back ¥35,000 (or ¥36,000 at the door) and it’s limited to two pairs only.

We’re sad to report that the tickets to watch the fireworks from a cruise ship at the harbour have sold out. But you can still purchase tickets to the other seats mentioned above via the website. But hurry, though, as seats are limited. Plus, you’ll get a discount with advance purchase.

Not to worry if you can’t snag tickets for any of the abovementioned seating areas. You can still catch the spectacular fireworks from anywhere within the theme park, including at the Flower Road surrounded by Dutch-style windmills, the illumination-filled Art Garden, Christmastown, Amsterdam Square, and more.

Visit the Kyushu Ichi Fireworks Festival website for more information.

