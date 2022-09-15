Yebisu Garden Place in Ebisu gets its name from Sapporo Beer’s beloved Japanese lager Yebisu. Aside from shops, cafés and restaurants, this complex is also home to the Yebisu Beer Museum, where you can learn about the beer’s history as well as the brewing and manufacturing processes. There are even daily walking tours and tasting sessions. Unfortunately, the attraction is closing at the end of October, but for good reason. The former Yebisu Beer Museum is expanding to include a brewery and will reopen in late 2023.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

Yebisu opened its first brewery in Ebisu in 1890 but closed down in 1988. Thirty five years later in 2023, the brewery is returning to its birthplace bigger and better. Set to be known as the Yebisu Brewery Tokyo, the facility will combine a museum and a brewery, with plenty of opportunities for you to sample and purchase its beer.

While the brewery won’t open for another year, you can now enjoy Yebisu’s latest beer, which will be available exclusively at the Yebisu Beer Holiday event from September 16 to 25.

Photo: Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the event. You can sample a range of Yebisu beers on tap at the newly opened Yebisu Bar Stand or Taps by Yebisu beer bar (at JR Ebisu station East exit) that’s scheduled to open on September 16.

Visit the Yebisu Beer website (in Japanese only) for more information.

