Japan plans to remove visa and travel agency requirements for tourists in the near future

Japan is still playing catch up with the rest of the world in terms of reopening for tourism. As reported by The Japan Times, the government is looking to further ease its strict border restrictions in the near future. Japan plans to remove the daily entry limit and at the same time remove the visa and package tour requirements for tourists.

Restrictions have continued to ease over the last few weeks as the entry cap was recently raised from 20,000 to 50,000 people per day. Tourists are also allowed into Japan without joining a guided tour, but they must still apply for a visa and book their flights and accommodation via a travel agency. Now, the government is saying that they are looking into removing the visa requirement and allowing tourists to visit Japan without having to go through a travel agency.

While there is no set date on when these new measures will be announced, the report states that it will be carried out in the ‘not-so-distant future’ as Japan’s autumn and winter seasons are particularly popular with tourists.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

