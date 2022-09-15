In photos: your first look at the exhibits of the upcoming Ghibli Park

Board the train from Spirited Away, clamber onto the Cat Bus and catch lesser known Ghibli shorts at the new attraction

We’re just a month and a half away from the opening of the long awaited Ghibli Park in Aichi, which is set to welcome visitors on November 1. Images from the one-of-a-kind theme park dedicated to all things Studio Ghibli have been kept tightly under wraps, save for a few artist's impressions of some of the areas within the park. Now that we’re approaching the grand opening, the park has released a few photos of the exhibits to give us a preview of what’s in store.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

The park is opening in two stages, meaning some sections will still be under construction even after November. However, there’s still plenty to explore this autumn as this initial soft launch will include the Hill of Youth, the Dondoko Forest and Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

Opening plans for the Valley of Witches and the Mononoke Village will be announced at a later date.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

The Grand Warehouse is an indoor facility housing a small cinema, shops, a café and immersive exhibits pulled straight out of the animation studio's most beloved films.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

There's even a children's play area featuring the giant Cat Bus from ‘My Neighbor Totoro’.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

The cinema is similar to the one in Tokyo’s Ghibli Museum, where you can watch the studio’s lesser known short films like ‘Mei and the Baby Cat Bus’ and 'The Day I Bought a Star'. The latter serves as a mini prequel to the 2004 fantasy film 'Howl's Moving Castle'. From the opening day until November 2023, the cinema will also be showing a special programme compiling all the memorable food scenes in Studio Ghibli films.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

Speaking of mouth-watering dishes, you can get an up-close look at the family home of Mei and Satsuki, where the sisters’ homemade bento boxes are laid out on the round dining table.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

More photo ops are around the corner, with a model of the train from ‘Spirited Away’. Here you can take Chihiro’s seat next to No Face to recreate that iconic scene from the film (though you might still want to keep your distance from Yubaba).

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

Each area of the park will require a separate admission ticket, which are sold through a lottery system as well as on a first-come, first-served basis. Here’s our guide on everything you need to know about Ghibli Park, including how to get tickets.

Photo: ©Studio Ghibli

For more information, check out the park's official website.

More from Time Out

Japan plans to remove visa and travel agency requirements for tourists

4 Tokyo pizzerias are in the world’s 100 best pizzas list for 2022

JR East is offering an unlimited-ride train pass covering eastern Japan

There are three art festivals in Tokyo this September – all with big name artists

Universal Studios Japan has a Resident Evil zombie horror maze for Halloween

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.