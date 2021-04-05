Ikea is opening a new store in Shinjuku this May

[Update, April 5] Ikea Shinjuku is officially set to open its doors on Saturday May 1. Along with the lifestyle store's homewares and furniture, the shop will also offer takeaway Swedish food. A pre-opening is set to take place on Thursday April 29 for Ikea Family members. To book a reservation, visit here.

***

[November 30 2020] Ikea seems to be taking over central Tokyo as of late, opening its first city-centre location in the new With Harajuku building this past June, quickly followed by Ikea Shibuya near the Scramble Crossing, which opened on November 30.

The next neighbourhood to welcome an Ikea will be Shinjuku, as the flat-pack homeware store is set to take over a vacant Forever 21 shop in the Keio Shinjuku Oiwake Building along Meiji-dori. The new store will only take you five minutes on foot from Shinjuku Station.

There isn’t much information on the upcoming store yet, but we know it will cover roughly 3,270sqm and will feature the Swedish brand’s signature homeware, furniture, and, of course, food.

Recently, Ikea Japan has been on a roll of offering vegan alternatives at its cafés across the country, and the eatery at the new Shinjuku shop is slated to focus on plant-based dishes and sustainable products. Ikea Shinjuku is expected to open sometime in spring 2021.





