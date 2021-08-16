Rebuild of Evangelion series finale now available on Amazon Prime in 11 languages

The latest film in the hit franchise, ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ is now streaming in multiple languages

The fourth and final film of the ‘Rebuild of Evangelion’ series took its time reaching audiences. The theatrical release of ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ was delayed twice before it finally hit cinemas in Japan earlier this year in March. The good news is, international fans didn’t have to wait long to catch up.

The film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime worldwide. What’s more, the original Japanese version has been translated into 10 languages for international audiences: English, French, Italian, Mandarin, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Hindi and German.

The film opens in Paris with a Wille operation headed by Maya Ibuki to salvage parts in order to build an Eva Unit-02. Meanwhile, over in Tokyo-3, Eva pilots Asuka, Rei and Shinji struggle to prepare for what disasters lie ahead as they are still reeling from the events of the cataclysmic Fourth Impact.

As the original anime series ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ was first released in 1995, this final instalment, directed by series creator Hideaki Anno, is an epic conclusion to a 26-year-long journey.

You can watch the movie online here.

