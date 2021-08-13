The ongoing pandemic and state of emergency in Tokyo has forced many businesses to close down over the past 18 months, including some major shops and arcades in usually bustling tourist destinations. Sadly, there’s another venue to be added on the list. Usen Studio Coast in Shinkiba, known for hosting live concerts and the regular nightclub event Ageha, will be closing its doors for good.

Photo: Mother Entertainment Co

Shinkiba may not be known as a nightlife district, but most Tokyoites have probably had a wild night out at Ageha. Taking over the Studio Coast building (usually on weekends), the huge space is Tokyo’s biggest nightclub and claims to be one of Japan’s largest clubs, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ageHa Tokyo (@agehatokyo)

Despite its far-flung location, Ageha has become legendary for its enormous dancefloors, with numerous bars and chill-out spaces. The club hosts events year-round from summer pool parties and Halloween celebrations to New Year’s Eve parties.

Outside of club nights, Usen Studio Coast has also played host to a wide range of concerts from big-name international and Japanese artists like Beck, The Chemical Brothers, Weezer, Def Tech, Sakanaction and many more.

Unfortunately, Usen Studio Coast has announced that it will be closing down for good on January 30 2022 via Twitter. It seems the venue’s fixed-term lease on the building expired, so Covid-19 may not be to blame for the end of this particular era. Hopefully we'll get a chance to visit before the concert venue’s 20-year run comes to an end.

As for Ageha, organisers hope to be able to find a new home for the nightclub elsewhere in the city, so keep an eye out for any news on the official website.

More news

Watch: the drone formations that never made it into the Tokyo Olympics

A super realistic giant 3D cat has appeared on a billboard in Shinjuku

6 best places to see glorious sunflowers near Tokyo

Tokyo Torch Terrace, part of Japan's soon-to-be tallest building, is now open

Gucci opens a pop-up exhibition in a historical Kyoto house

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.