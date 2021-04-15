Ikea Japan releases a special rainbow collection ahead of Tokyo Rainbow Pride

In celebration of this year’s Tokyo Rainbow Pride, Ikea Japan has released a small series of rainbow-themed goods. The collection includes two rainbow Storstomma bags and a bluetooth speaker, as well as three different virtual backgrounds (complete with raining confetti for extra pizzazz) which you can download for your Zoom video calls for free.

Photo: Ikea Japan

The Storstomma bags first appeared two years ago in Ikea US stores to help raise funds to support the welfare of LGBTQ+ communities. Proceeds from the bags sold in Japan will also go towards supporting marginalised minorities: ¥30 will be donated to an LGBTQ+ charity with every purchase. There’s a smaller lunch bag for ¥129 and a large carrier tote for ¥199.

Photo: Ikea Japan

While the bags may have appeared elsewhere before Japan, the mesh bluetooth speaker cover is exclusive to local Ikea stores. The rainbow cover (¥999), which is compatible with Ikea Eneby bluetooth speakers (¥5,999), was created by an employee for personal use when Ikea took part in the 2019 Tokyo Rainbow Pride. Inspired by the simplicity of the design, the local team proceeded to have the cover manufactured for commercial release.

The collection is now available in stores and online, where you can also download the three free virtual backgrounds.

