Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Search
Ikea
Photo: Ikea Japan

Ikea Japan releases a special rainbow collection ahead of Tokyo Rainbow Pride

Celebrate the annual LGBTQ+ event with the Storstomma bags, bluetooth speaker cover and free virtual backgrounds

By
Emma Steen
Advertising

In celebration of this year’s Tokyo Rainbow Pride, Ikea Japan has released a small series of rainbow-themed goods. The collection includes two rainbow Storstomma bags and a bluetooth speaker, as well as three different virtual backgrounds (complete with raining confetti for extra pizzazz) which you can download for your Zoom video calls for free. 

Ikea
Photo: Ikea Japan

The Storstomma bags first appeared two years ago in Ikea US stores to help raise funds to support the welfare of LGBTQ+ communities. Proceeds from the bags sold in Japan will also go towards supporting marginalised minorities: ¥30 will be donated to an LGBTQ+ charity with every purchase. There’s a smaller lunch bag for ¥129 and a large carrier tote for ¥199.  

Ikea
Photo: Ikea Japan

While the bags may have appeared elsewhere before Japan, the mesh bluetooth speaker cover is exclusive to local Ikea stores. The rainbow cover (¥999), which is compatible with Ikea Eneby bluetooth speakers (¥5,999), was created by an employee for personal use when Ikea took part in the 2019 Tokyo Rainbow Pride. Inspired by the simplicity of the design, the local team proceeded to have the cover manufactured for commercial release. 

The collection is now available in stores and online, where you can also download the three free virtual backgrounds.

More from Time Out 

Take our Time Out Index survey and tell us what life is like in Tokyo

Netflix is making a live-action Gundam movie with 'Kong: Skull Island' director

Tokyo may be getting its own elevated park in Ginza, like New York's High Line

Ashikaga Flower Park’s famous wisteria are blooming early this year

This Studio Ghibli Expo in Aichi features a Totoro Bar

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.